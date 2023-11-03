Reliance Retail acquires Sephora business from Arvind

As part of the deal, Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited will take over the current India operations of Sephora’s 26 stores across 13 cities from Arvind Fashions

New Delhi: Reliance Retail said it has acquired the India franchisee business of Sephora from Arvind Fashions.

“Sephora, the world’s leading omni-channel prestige beauty retailer, announced a partnership with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to advance their shared ambition to develop and define the future of prestige beauty retail in India,” Reliance Retail announced in a press release on Friday.

The partnership gives RRVL exclusive rights to build and enhance Sephora’s presence in India across channels.

As part of the deal, Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited will take over the current India operations of Sephora’s 26 stores across 13 cities from Arvind Fashions.

“During this period of transition, the stores and website will be operating business as usual. Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited operates the beauty business for RRVL and this partnership will boost its portfolio of offerings,” the release said.

IndiaRetailing broke the story in September 2022 that Reliance Retail was in talks with Sephora to take over its India franchisee from Arvind Fashion. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail had informed various malls about its acquisition of Sephora and asked the shopping centres to change the lease agreements accordingly in favour of Reliance Retail.

This is the third time LVMH-owned Sephora will be changing hands in India.

Sephora is again changing its partner in India seven years after the French luxury giant snapped its franchise agreement with Genesis Colors to partner with Arvind.

Reliance Retail will now inherit a chain of Sephora-branded beauty and cosmetics chain in India that sells multi-branded products.