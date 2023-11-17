India’s top 10 FMCG companies by market cap 

FMCG has been a dominant force in India accounting for 50% of the household and personal care segment

New Delhi: The Indian fast-moving consumer goods market is growing at a fast pace. According to Statista, FMCG is the fourth-largest sector in India which accounts for 50% of the household and personal care segment. According to the research agency, the Indian FMCG market which was valued at $110 billion in 2020 is going to double by the financial year 2025 reaching $220 billion, and then further reach the mark of $615.87 billion in the year 2027.

The following are the highest-valued Indian FMCG companies by Market capitalization:

Hindustan Unilever Limited (Market Capitalization: Rs. 5.83 trillion)

Incorporated by the Lever Brothers in 1933 by the name of Lever Brothers India Limited, it is a British FMCG company with the highest market capitalization. The FMCG company has over 50 brands in its portfolio with a production of over 65 billion units annually. Subsequently, the company changed its name to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in 2007. HUL has a presence in sectors like skin care, hair care, colour cosmetics, oral care, Male Toiletries and deodorant, health and wellbeing, home care, household care, water purifiers, beverages, health food drinks, ice cream and food. The brand is available across more than 9 million retail outlets in the country. HUL had a turnover of 58,154 crores in the financial year 2023 with the home care sector contributing the highest with 21,230 crores. Some prominent brands in the portfolio of the company are Axe deodorants, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal tea, Boost and Dove soap and many others.

ITC Limited (Market Capitalization: RS. 5.47 trillion)

Founded in 1910 as Imperial Tobacco company by the British ITC is a conglomerate which is into multiple businesses like FMCG comprising foods, personal care, cigarettes and cigars, education and stationery products, incense sticks and safety matches, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agriculture business and information technology. Some prominent brands owned by the company are Sunfeast, Bingo, and Ashirwaad. The company did a gross revenue of 69,480 crores in the financial year 2023. The company in the financial year 2023 distributed a dividend of Rs. 19,255 crores to its shareholders. The FMCG sector contributed 68.06% of the company’s total turnover.

Nestle India Limited (Market Capitalization: Rs. 2.33 trillion)

Nestle and India’s relationship is older than a century; the company started trading as The NESTLE Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company (Export) Limited. After the independence, the company set up its first factory in Moga, Punjab in 1961 helping the vision of the government in developing the milk economy. Nestle India owns prominent brands like Everyday, Nescafe, Nestea, Maggi, KitKat, Munch, Nestle, Polo, Bar-One, Milkmaid, Milkybar, Nangrow and Lactogrow among others. The company had a revenue from sales of goods of 16,700 crores in the financial year 2023.

Varun Beverages Limited (Market cap- Rs. 1.36 trillion)

Incorporated by Ravi Jaipuria in 1995 Varun Beverages is the largest franchisee of Pepsico outside the United States of America. Varun Beverages owns more than 15 brands across categories such as energy, carbonated, Lipton ice teas, sports, water, juice and carbonated soft drinks. Some of the well-known brands operated by Varun Beverages are Pepsi, Pepsi Black, Mountain Dew, Sting, Seven-Up, Mirinda Orange, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda and Evervess. PepsiCo non-carbonated brands produced and sold by the Company include Tropicana Slice, Tropicana Juices, Seven-Up Nimbooz, and Gatorade as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina. The company has a revenue of 13,173 crore in the financial year 2023.

Britannia Industries Limited (Market cap- Rs.1.14 trillion)

Started in 1892 in Kolkata by a group of businessmen to manufacture biscuits. Britannia is one of the oldest FMCG brands in the country. Today the company spans over 80 countries across the globe. Some famous SKUs of the company are Good Day, Marie Gold, and 50-50. Out of all its products, 95% of sales are derived from bakery items like cakes, biscuits and breads. The company made a revenue of 16,300 crores from operation in the financial year 2023. The company has a total of 35 SKUs as of its website.

Godrej Consumer Products (Market cap-1.02 trillion)

Founded in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej as a lock company, Godrej is an Indian FMCG company which gained prominence during the Swadeshi movement. Today the company owns multiple brands like Hit, Goodnight, and Park Avenue. The company had revenue from operations of 13,300 crores in the year 2023. Today the brand has over 32 brands in its portfolio. The products of Godrej are available in more than 85 countries across the world.

Dabur India Limited (Market Cap- Rs. 957.3 billion)

Founded by SK. Burman in 1884, Dabur is the world’s biggest Ayurvedic company. The company is available in over 120 countries across the Globe and has over 250 Ayurvedic products. The company made a revenue of Rs. 11,530 crores in the financial year 2023. Some prominent brands the company owns are Odomos, Odonil and Dabur Babool.

Tata Consumer Products (Market cap- 861.2 billion)

Founded in 1964 by the Tata Group, Tata Consumer Products is an Indian FMCG company. The company is available in more than 40 countries across the world. The company made a revenue of 886 crores in the financial year 2023. Tata Consumer Products owns brands like Himalayan, Tata Sampann, and Tata Coffee Gold.

United Spirits Limited (Market cap- Rs. 767.86 billion)

Founded in 1999 by United Breweries Group or the UB Group, McDowell and Co. which further changed its name to United Spirits in October 2006. The company is known for manufacturing Indian whisky, Scotch whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, gin and wine. Some of its famous Skus are Royal Challenge, Signature and Haywards Fine. The company had a revenue of Rs. 10,448 crores in the financial year 2023.

Marico Limited (Market cap- Rs. 683.17 billion)

Founded in 1990 by Harsh Mariwala Marico is India’s one of the biggest FMCG companies in India. The company owns various prominent Indian brands such as Parachute oil, Saffola, Set Wet and Livon. The company made a revenue of Rs. 780 crores in the financial year 2023. Today the company has in total 18 Indian brands in its portfolio. Today the company is present in over 25 countries across the globe.