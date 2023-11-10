Google News
Apparel Group's fashion brand R&B opens 5th store in Bengaluru

Situated at Hennur, the stand-alone store is the 15th retail outlet of R&B in India

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group has launched its new store in Bengaluru, wrote the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India on social media. Situated at Hennur, the stand-alone store is the 15th retail outlet of R&B in India.

“We are happy to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B’s newest store in Hennur, Bengaluru. This is the brand’s 5th store in Bengaluru and the 15th store in India,” Apparel Group India wrote on LinkedIn while posting pictures of the new store.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. It currently operates over 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the company said in a previous press release.

Apparel Group launched R&B in 2012 and opened its first retail outlet at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. The company presently owns a network of more than 100 stores spanning across the Middle East and India.

In India, R&B is currently present in Kozhikode (Kerala), Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2025 retail stores and markets more than 80 brands on all platforms including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

