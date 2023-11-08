Tata Starbucks is among India’s Best Workplaces for Women

The company has successfully achieved its goal of having 40% women in its workforce

Bengaluru: Coffeehouse chain Tata Starbucks earned a spot on the list of India’s Best Workplaces for Women compiled by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, the coffee retailer wrote on social media.

“This recognition is a testament of our unwavering commitment in creating opportunities and advance equity for a gender balanced and empowered workforce. We are proud to be an inclusive, diverse, and equitable company and have achieved our representation goal of 40% women in our workforce,” Starbucks said in a LinkedIn post.

Starbucks has also introduced a range of programs aimed at supporting its employees.

“We are strongly committed to support our partners growth, to be the bridge to a better future as we roll out initiatives like Care for Caregiver (parenthood support), Brew of Balance (women comeback program) and mentoring programs so they can continue to learn and grow in their career journey in Tata Starbucks,” the company added.

American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. It operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

Today, the coffee retailer operates more than 341 stores across 43 cities with over 3,800 partners (employees) serving more than 400,000 customers in India every week, as of May 2023, according to its official website.