Fashion & Lifestyle

CaratLane reaches the 250-store milestone in India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
The 250th store of CaratLane is located at Sargasan, Gandhinagar in Gujarat

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has reached the milestone of 250 retail stores across 100 Indian cities with the launch of its new store in Gujarat, the company wrote on social media. The 250th outlet is located at Sargasan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“We are thrilled to announce we are now 250 stores strong in 100 cities across the country just in time for Diwali! This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it’s all thanks to our incredible team and the support of our loyal customers,” the jewellery retailer said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

CaratLane has been actively expanding this year, having launched more
than nine stores in October across various locations including Bengaluru,
Gandhinagar, Udaipur, Chennai, Darbhanga, Patna, Nellore, New Delhi and Asansol.

The Chennai-based jewellery brand was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online brand offering rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, the Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. In September 2018, the retailer launched Shaya by CaratLane, a silver jewellery brand from CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership.

The company ended the fiscal year (FY) 2023 on a high, crossing Rs 2,000 crore in revenue. It delivered a revenue of Rs 571.24 crore for FY 2023 with 56.7% growth over Q4 FY22, according to a previous filing.

