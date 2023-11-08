Assam-based D2C Esah Tea is now available in Delhi

Esah Tea is available in more than 80 departmental stores in Delhi

New Delhi: Assam-based D2C tea brand Esah Tea has announced its expansion into the national capital, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

Esah Tea’s presence in Delhi spans various key locations, including West Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi, where it is available in more than 80 departmental stores. Next, Esah Tea plans to establish its presence in South Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

This expansion is in line with Esah Tea’s ambitious mission to convert over 20,000 acres of land to organic tea cultivation in Assam, while onboarding more than 1000 local small tea growers by 2025.

The brand’s product lineup includes 10 unique SKUs.

All of Esah Tea’s offerings are available in Delhi-NCR’s multi-brand stores, with select modern stores like Baniya ki Dukan (BKD), Max Bazar, Kia Bazar, and Kisan Mandi stocking the brand’s exquisite range.

“As we grow, we remain resolute in our promise to provide premium, organic teas that not only taste great but also embody our dedication to eco-friendliness and healthy living,” said Bijit Sarma, founder and CEO of Esah Tea.

Established in 2021, the company started with a presence in just 10 stores and today is present in more than 600 stores. The presence extends both online, exclusively on Big Basket and Amazon.in, and offline in key locations including Guwahati, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The startup is gearing up for its next funding round, seeking to raise capital to achieve its ambitious goal of reaching 5,000 outlets across India by 2024.

Beyond Indian borders, Esah Tea exports to more than 10 countries, including the USA, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, and the UK.

The brand has a customer base exceeding 100,000 individuals online and offline.