Jack and Jones opens new store in Mohali

New Delhi: Jack and Jones by Bestseller India has opened a new store at CP.67 Mall in Mohali, Punjab, the mall’s official handle announced in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“We are happy to announce the grand opening of JACK & JONES at CP.67. Explore the latest trends in fashion and up your style game with Jack & Jones,” said CP.67’s official LinkedIn page.

Jack & Jones has 69 exclusive stores and 221 shop-in-shop outlets across India.

Started in 1990, Jack and Jones is a European fashion brand incorporated in Denmark by the Danish clothing and accessories company Bestseller. Today, the brand has more than 1000 stores across 38 countries in the world.

Parenting over 20 fashion brands such as Jack & Jones, Selected, Vero Moda, ONLY, Pieces, Vila, Object, Mamalicious, Name It, Noisy May, and Y.A.S, Bestseller is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.

Bestseller India has over 313 exclusive brand outlets. It is present in over 1,785 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout the country, as per the retail giant’s official LinkedIn page. In India, the company markets and sells six brands Jack & Jones, Jack & Jones Junior, Vero Moda, Only, Kids Only and Selected Homme.