Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Clear Dekho opens new store in Delhi

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
1
0
Must Read
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Cleardekho has more than 100 stores across 40 cities in the country

New Delhi: The Indian eyewear brand Cleardekho has launched its new outlet in New Delhi, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“New Store opening ClearDekho Location:- Rohini sec-8, New Delhi, Opposite Vivekananda Apartments,” said Vikas Sharma, Retail Manager, Cleardekho.

Cleardekho operates on both online and offline channels and has more than 100 stores across 40 cities in the country. It claims to have delivered more than 5 lakh glasses till now, on its website.

Founded in 2016 by Shivi Singh, Cleardekho aims to provide glasses to the low-income mass market majorly targeting tier 2, 3 and 4 cities and towns of India.

 

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAbhisar Narula -

Hidesign opens 2 stores in Bengaluru and Coimbatore Airport

The expansions are part of the retailer’s aim to open over 100 exclusive boutiques across India by next year New Delhi: Leather products brand Hidesign has rolled...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In