Clear Dekho opens new store in Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian eyewear brand Cleardekho has launched its new outlet in New Delhi, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“New Store opening ClearDekho Location:- Rohini sec-8, New Delhi, Opposite Vivekananda Apartments,” said Vikas Sharma, Retail Manager, Cleardekho.

Cleardekho operates on both online and offline channels and has more than 100 stores across 40 cities in the country. It claims to have delivered more than 5 lakh glasses till now, on its website.

Founded in 2016 by Shivi Singh, Cleardekho aims to provide glasses to the low-income mass market majorly targeting tier 2, 3 and 4 cities and towns of India.