Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Zudio opens a new store in Gurugram

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
78
0
Must Read
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

The newly opened Zudio store is the brand’s third outlet in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of Haryana

New Delhi: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has opened its third store in Sector 64, Gurugram, Haryana as per a post by a social media post on Wednesday.

“Elevate your style with Zudio’s fashionable collection now available at Elan Miracle Sector 84, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram,” said Pulkit Chadha, Deputy Manager- Leasing at Elan Group on LinkedIn.

The newly-opened Zudio store is the brand’s third in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of Haryana. The other two Zudio stores in Gurugram are situated at Sector 51 and Sohna Road.

Apart from Gurugram, Zudio is available in seven other locations in Haryana which are Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, and Yamuna Nagar.

Zudio is a fashion brand owned by Tata Trent which is a subsidiary of the Tata Group. The first Zudio store in India was launched in September 2016 at the Commercial Street Bengaluru. As of now, the company has 422 stores across the country according to its website.

Earlier this year, Zudio announced its plan to open 100 stores in the year 2023. Read more about it here.

Latest News
EntertainmentAnagha R Ratna -

Fun City launches 5th outlet in Bengaluru

The new Fun City outlet is located at the newly launched Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In