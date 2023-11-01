Zudio opens a new store in Gurugram

The newly opened Zudio store is the brand’s third outlet in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of Haryana

New Delhi: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has opened its third store in Sector 64, Gurugram, Haryana as per a post by a social media post on Wednesday.

“Elevate your style with Zudio’s fashionable collection now available at Elan Miracle Sector 84, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram,” said Pulkit Chadha, Deputy Manager- Leasing at Elan Group on LinkedIn.

The newly-opened Zudio store is the brand’s third in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of Haryana. The other two Zudio stores in Gurugram are situated at Sector 51 and Sohna Road.

Apart from Gurugram, Zudio is available in seven other locations in Haryana which are Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, and Yamuna Nagar.

Zudio is a fashion brand owned by Tata Trent which is a subsidiary of the Tata Group. The first Zudio store in India was launched in September 2016 at the Commercial Street Bengaluru. As of now, the company has 422 stores across the country according to its website.

