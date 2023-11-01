Ethnic wear brand Neeru’s opens store in Andhra Pradesh

The stand-alone store is spread across 7000 sq. ft. of real estate and is located at JN Road, Rajahmundry

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear retailer Neeru’s has opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, wrote a company official on social media. The stand-alone store is spread across 7000 sq. ft. of real estate and is located at JN Road, Rajahmundry.

“Adding another feather to the cap! Neeru’s now at JN Road, Rajahmundry,” said Avnish Kumar, managing director at Neerus Ensembles Pvt. Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The three-story store boasts an expansive 85-foot frontage to the property.

It offers a wide range of products including sarees, lehengas, gowns, and bridal wear collections for women, as well as separate sections dedicated to menswear and kidswear.

Hyderabad-based Neeru’s was founded in 1971 by the mother-son duo Basant Kaur and Harish Kumar and in 1979 Kumar opened its first retail store, which was called Neeru Emporium. Neeru’s Textiles was established in 1983 with manufacturing and wholesale supplying fabrics to over 1000 retailers nationwide.

Today, the retailer owns 52 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 49 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) across the country. More than 20 of its stores are in various parts of Hyderabad including Banjara Hills, King Koti, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Dilsukhnagar, Himayatnagar, Nagarjuna Hills and Kukatpally.

The company is present in over 25 cities pan India including Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Gurugram, Khanpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Noida, Lucknow, Raipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nizamabad, Rajahmundry and Guntur.

It also retails through large format stores in India with Landmark Group and Reliance Retail.