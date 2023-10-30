Third Wave Coffee opens 46th cafe in Bengaluru

Located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, North Bengaluru, and spread across 1062 sq. ft., the new store marks a milestone as it is the 109th outlet of Third Wave Coffee in India

Bengaluru: Coffee-first quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Third Wave Coffee has launched its 46th store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Friday. Located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, North Bengaluru, the new store marks a milestone as it is the 109th outlet of Third Wave Coffee in India.

The outlet was inaugurated by Ayush Bathwal, co-founder of Third Wave Coffee, Manish Singh, group director of The Phoenix Mills Ltd. and Basil Mathew, senior vice President, leasing of Phoenix Group.

The store spans 1,062 sq. ft. of retail space and offers indoor and outdoor seating for consumers to relax, work or socialize. It also has a dedicated retail section where customers can purchase coffee beans, brewing equipment, and other coffee-related merchandise.

“Our new store at Mall of Asia is more than just a coffee destination. It’s a fusion of design excellence and the coffee culture we cherish. Our new cafe is a step forward in our commitment to expand our footprint across India and bring the best coffee brews and food offerings to the growing community of coffee lovers throughout the country,” said Sanjay Patil, senior vice president, projects, Third Wave Coffee.

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2017. The coffee brand is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company that has cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune.