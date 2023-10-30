Subway opens a new store in Mumbai

The new store is the 166th outlet of the company in Maharashtra

New Delhi: American sandwich brand Subway has recently opened a new outlet in Mumbai. A company official announced in a LinkedIn post that the new outlet is situated in Bandra East, Mumbai.

“Coco store no. 166 now live at Bandra East, Mumbai,” said the Real Estate manager at Subway, Harsh Rathi.

The new store is the 166th outlet of the company in Maharashtra. The company started its operation in 2001 in India with a store in Saket, New Delhi.

Started by Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck in 1965, Subway has more than 37,000 stores in over 100 countries globally.