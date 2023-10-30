Fashion rental firm Flyrobe opens store in Karnataka

Situated at Belagavi, the store offers western and ethnic clothing and accessories for men and women

Bengaluru: Fashion rental omnichannel brand Flyrobe has launched its new store in Karnataka at Belagavi, the company said in a press release on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to bring the Flyrobe experience to Belagavi, a city known for its rich culture. Our offline store will be a go-to place for fashion enthusiasts, offering the latest trends and timeless classics. With Flyrobe, you can have a constantly evolving wardrobe without the burden of buying new clothes,” said Aanchal Saini, chief executive officer of Flyrobe.

The store offers western and ethnic clothing and accessories for men and women. Customers can rent fashion pieces from the store for a 4-day period. It also provides trial facility and free size customization services.

“I’m delighted to see Flyrobe’s commitment to enhancing the local fashion scene. This new store is not only a testament to their passion for fashion but also a significant step toward elevating Belagavi’s style quotient,” said Asif Raju Sait, M.L.A. representing the Belagavi North Constituency.

Saini launched Rent It Bae in 2016 under the parent company AARK World. The business grew and in 2019, Rent It Bae acquired a rival rental startup Flyrobe with a vision to multiply the business by 10 times. Founded by three IIT alumni Shreya Mishra, Pranay Surana, and Tushar Saxena in 2015, Flyrobe got merged into Rent It Bae. The merged entity retained the Flyrobe brand name.

Flyrobe soon went omnichannel and today it operates in more than 10 cities across the country and has eight offline stores in cities including Bengaluru, Jaipur, Haryana, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ludhiana and Bhopal.