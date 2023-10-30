Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITSpotlight

Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 crore in FY23

PTI
By PTI
10
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company’s profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2023, from Rs 1,263 crore in FY2022

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to Rs 49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Apple India had registered revenue of Rs 33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The company’s profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in FY’2023, from Rs 1,263 crore in FY’2022.

“The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore,” Tofler said.

The expenditure of the company in FY’2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore.

Latest News
FMCGPTI -

Marico net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 crore, revenue falls maginally to Rs 2,476 crore in Q2

Total expenses of Marico, which owns brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In