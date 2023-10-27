Google News
Fashion retailer V2 Retail opens outlet Bhubaneswar

The new outlet of V2 Retail is situated at Budhanagar, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bengaluru: Fashion and apparel retailer V2 Retail has opened a new store in Bhubaneswar, wrote a company official on social media on Thursday. The new outlet is situated at Budhanagar, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“Celebrate the arrival of a new store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha! Experience the magic of shopping. Unleash your inner fashionista,” said Vinay Dubey senior executive- retail business development at V2 Retail in a LinkedIn post while sharing the image of the new store.

The retailer is on an expansion spree and has recently opened stores in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha (2 stores) and Varanasi.

V2 Retail was incorporated in 2001 as Vishal Megamart Ltd or Vishal Retail. In 2010, founder Ram Chandra Agarwal sold the debt-ridden company to TPG and a Shriram Group firm for Rs70 crore. After eight years, the company was again sold to a private equity consortium Partners Group and Kedaara Capital for over Rs 5,000 crore, as per a Forbes India report.

The company was later renamed V2 Retail Ltd.

At present, V2 Retail owns over 105 retail stores in 17 states of the country, out of which five in Delhi-NCR, 24 in Bihar, 26 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Odisha, 6 in Assam, 7in Jharkhand, 5 in Karnataka, 4 in Uttarakhand, 3 in Madhya Pradesh and 2 in Goa. In addition, the retailer has one store each in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and West Bengal, as per the company’s website.

