Voyage Eyewear launches new platform featuring women’s range

The new website, Voyage Women, will have different styles of UV-protected sunglasses for women

New Delhi: Eyewear brand Voyage has launched Voyage Women, its exclusive platform featuring women’s sunglasses, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The new website is designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of women seeking stylish and protective sunglasses.

The new website will have different styles of UV-protected sunglasses.

“We are on a mission to empower women to express their unique style and embrace their individuality through our range of sunglasses,” said co-founder of Voyage Eyewear, Sweta Agarwal.

Founded by Sweta Agarwal and Varun Agarwal in 2015, the brand offers a large selection of eyewear including aviators, wayfarers, and other frames in a variety of colours.