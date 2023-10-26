Monte Carlo opens new store in Rajasthan

The new Monte Carlo store is located at Jodhpur B-Road

New Delhi: The Indian fashion brand Monte Carlo has opened a new store in Rajasthan according to a social media post by a company official. The new store is located at Jodhpur B-road Rajasthan.

Rahul Prabhakar, Retail head at Monte Carlo announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, “Jodhpur…B Road store opening alerts.”

As of today, the company has two other stores in Jodhpur, Rajasthan located at Sardarpur and M/s Jindalkesri 1ST B.

Monte Carlo is an Indian Fashion brand founded in 1949 in Ludhiana, Punjab as a hosiery and textile company. In 1984, the brand started its operations as a clothing brand. The brand today has more than 200 exclusive outlets in the country.