Mi Arcus partners with Peanuts Worldwide LLC

Under the agreement, Mi Arcus will sell baby apparel, toys, bedding, and accessories featuring Snoopy and the gang from Peanuts

New Delhi: Mi Arcus, a Ludhiana-based children’s brand, has partnered with Peanuts Worldwide LCC and has launched a line-up of baby apparel, toys, bedding, and accessories featuring Snoopy and the gang from Peanuts. The company announced in a press release that its new collection includes a wide variety of products for children up to 6 years old.

“On our third anniversary, this collaboration with Peanuts is the best gift we can give to our customers,” said Gian Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Mi Arcus.

“Peanuts and its beloved characters have been a source of joy and inspiration for generations since premiering in 1950,” said Carla Neves, Senior Director of Territory Management at Peanuts Worldwide

Priced at Rs 349 to Rs 5999, this new collection will be available for purchase online at Mi Arcus D2C website, various e-commerce marketplaces like Firstcry, Amazon, Myntra and Nykaa and at all 40 Mi Arcus retail outlets across the country.

The Mi Arcus outlet at DLF Avenue Mall in Saket, New Delhi will be the first outlet offering the entire range.

The company is targeting its annual sales to increase from Rs 40 crore to Rs 300 crore in the next five years and to build a 500,000-customer base. The brand which enjoys 25% repeat customers, plans to build its omni-channel presence and take its retail presence from 40 offline stores to 300 stores across India in the next five years.