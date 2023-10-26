Fashion brand Beverly Hills Polo Club enters Gujarat

Situated at VR Mall, Surat, the new outlet of Beverly Hills Polo Club is the retailer’s 23rd store in India

Bengaluru: Fashion activewear retailer Beverly Hills Polo Club has expanded its retail footprint in North India with the launch of its first store in Gujarat, the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India wrote on social media on Tuesday. Situated at VR Mall, Surat, the new outlet is the retailer’s 23rd store in India.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of Beverly Hills Polo Club’s newest store in VR Mall, Surat. This is the brand’s 1st store in Gujarat and 23rd store in India!,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Beverly Hills Polo Club was established in 1982 in Southern California as an apparel line and later ventured into categories such as accessories, personal care, fragrances, sunglasses, footwear and home décor.

Retail store chain Spencer’s Retail introduced the brand in India in 2009. Later, Apparel Group India acquired the license to operate the American lifestyle brand in India.

Today, the fashion retail company has a presence across 80 countries around the globe. From the existing base of 200 stores in Asia, the fashion retailer plans 300 more store openings in the next five years, the retailer said on social media.

The 23 outlets of Beverly Hills Polo Club in India are located across cities and states including Kolkata, Gujarat, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, New Delhi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Dehradun and Chennai.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.