Samosa Singh opens outlet in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Homegrown quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Samosa Singh has opened its latest outlet in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The store is located at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The strategically located outlet will help the brand to run offline/online events resulting in more visitors.

“The new outlet in Hyderabad is a destination where our ideology for the brand Samosa Singh started. We look forward to welcoming you, your family, and friends to our new outlet as we embark on this exciting journey together,” said Shikhar Veer Singh, founder of Samosa Singh.

The food retailer is currently aiming to achieve around 10x revenue growth in the next 12 months, the release added.

“Samosa Singh is on the journey to lead the Indian snack market. Our team has worked tirelessly to create this vibrant space that reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer experiences. We are also thankful to our consumers for their continued support, and we can’t wait to create wonderful memories with you all at our new location” said Nidhi Singh, co-founder of Samosa Singh.

Bengaluru-based Samosa Singh was launched in 2016 by WoknStove Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. The snack brand claims to be the first Indian snacking company with a scientific core team and over 100,000 hours of research behind it.

Today, it operates over 50 outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Vijayawada, Vizag and Mysore.