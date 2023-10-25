Google News
Flower Aura revamps its brand identity

Apart from introducing a new logo and packaging, Flower Aura has also worked on making the user interface of its website better

New Delhi: Flower Aura, a 13-year-old gifting brand, has redefined its brand identity, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The revamp includes introducing the logo with a new colour scheme and changes to its packaging. In addition, Flower Aura has also worked on making the user interface of its website better for its customers.

“Our sleek and sustainable packaging not only safeguards your gift but enhances and elevates the overall experience, making every gift feel like a treasure,” Shrey Sehgal, Founder & CEO, of Flower Aura said.

Started in 2010, Flower Aura specialises in categories like cakes, flowers, plants, and gifting. The company has a workforce of over 850 employees and has a presence in more than 620 cities.

