New Delhi: The Delhi-based fast food restaurant brand Xero Degrees has recently opened its new outlet in Noida. The new outlet is located at the food court in Logix Mall, real estate firm CRA Realtors said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“Love for food never stops! There is another reason for food lovers to visit Logixmall, Noida foodcourt operated by foodquest. Xero degrees opens their outlet with lip-smacking menu. CRA is once again blessed to facilitate this transaction,” CRA Realtors said in a LinkedIn post.

CRA Realtors has been a Noida-based company since 2005 and works with a host of retail companies including Aditya Birla Fashion, Being Human, Biba, Puma, and Rare Rabbit among a host of other retailers.

Started from Connaught Place, New Delhi in 2018 by Kashish Aneja and Shivam Kakkar, today, the Xero Degrees brand operates more than 100 outlets across the country, out of which seven are in Noida, according to its website.