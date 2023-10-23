Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Research

‘Simplifying Compliance Management for the Alco-Beverage Industry’ by Teamlease Regtech

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
11
0
Source: Pexels-Isabella Mendes
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The report presents an overview of the compliance complexity and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and employers in the alco-beverage industry

‘Simplifying Compliance Management for the Alco-Beverage Industry’ report by regulatory technology company Teamlease Regtech presents an overview of the compliance complexity and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and employers in the alco-beverage industry.

The report delves into the present state-specific regulatory framework and suggests actionable recommendations for enterprises and policymakers. It also investigates the challenges that employers encounter in managing compliance and analyzes the regulatory landscape related to consumption.

Furthermore, the report offers recommendations for regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the business environment and offering innovative compliance management solutions for employers.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • The global alco-beverage market was worth $1.55 trillion and the Indian alco-beverage market size is over $50 billion in 2023.
  • There are over 300 million who consume alcohol in India, with the consumer base expected to reach 386 million by 2030.
  • There are close to 20 million people employed directly or indirectly by the industry, with over 4 million farmers being directly supported.

Click here to access the entire report

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Stationery maker Cello World’s Rs 1,900-cr IPO to open on Oct 30

The maiden public issue will conclude on November 1 and the anchor book of the offer will be opened...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In