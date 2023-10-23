‘Simplifying Compliance Management for the Alco-Beverage Industry’ by Teamlease Regtech

The report presents an overview of the compliance complexity and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and employers in the alco-beverage industry

‘Simplifying Compliance Management for the Alco-Beverage Industry’ report by regulatory technology company Teamlease Regtech presents an overview of the compliance complexity and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and employers in the alco-beverage industry.

The report delves into the present state-specific regulatory framework and suggests actionable recommendations for enterprises and policymakers. It also investigates the challenges that employers encounter in managing compliance and analyzes the regulatory landscape related to consumption.

Furthermore, the report offers recommendations for regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the business environment and offering innovative compliance management solutions for employers.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

The global alco-beverage market was worth $1.55 trillion and the Indian alco-beverage market size is over $50 billion in 2023.

There are over 300 million who consume alcohol in India, with the consumer base expected to reach 386 million by 2030.

There are close to 20 million people employed directly or indirectly by the industry, with over 4 million farmers being directly supported.

