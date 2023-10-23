Shoppers Stop opens store in Telangana

The new outlet of Shoppers Stop is located at Hanamkonda, Warangal, Telangana

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has launched its new store in Telangana, the company wrote on social media on Saturday. The outlet is located at Hanamkonda, Warangal, Telangana.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in Warangal, Telangana,” Shoppers Stop said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the inauguration visuals of the new store.

The store offers fashion, beauty, home decor and lifestyle categories and features brands including Jack n Jones, Levi’s, Only, Vero Moda, Neerus, W, Rare Rabbit, Titan, Fossil, Colorbar, Maybelline, Fratini, Latin Quarter, Madame, Sugar, Amanté, Incense, Kashish, Arcelia, LenoParros, Lavie, Enamor, Life and Triumph.

The retail chain has over eight stores in Telangana located at Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Kondapur, Shamshabad, Hitec City and Kukatpally.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. The retailer forayed into the beauty segment with the launch of SS Beauty in 2020.

Today, the company operates over 100 department stores in more than 53 cities, over 8 premium home concept stores, 142 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.