H&M opens its second store in Mangalore

The new store is the 56th store of the company in India

New Delhi: The Swedish fast fashion brand H&M opened its new store in Mangalore, Karnataka. The new store is situated in Fiza at Nexus Mall, Mangalore, Karnataka, a top company official said on social media.

“The growth continues, today it’s in Mangalore!” Louis Coucke CFO – Country Controller India at H&M said in a LinkedIn post. “Hello Mangaluru, fashion has a new address! Visit our brand new store at Fiza by Nexus Mall for a stylish shopping spree”

The new store is the 56th store of the company in India and the second for the fashion brand in Mangalore. The first store in Mangalore is located at the Mangladevi Road. H&M launched its first store in India back in 2015 with a store at Select CityWalk Mall in New Delhi.

Founded in 1947, by Erling Persson the company today has over 4,000 stores across the world with an online presence in 60 markets.

The Sweden-based fashion brand that entered the Indian market eight years ago now stands with 56 stores across in more than two dozen cities in the country. It is also available online through its website, app and e-commerce marketplace Myntra.