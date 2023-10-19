Google News
Food & Beverage

Taco Bell to enter another city in Haryana

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Taco Bell currently has six outlets in Haryana, all of which are situated in Gurugram. The brand is set to open an outlet at The Mall of Faridabad, marking its foray into the city

New Delhi: The American fast food brand Taco Bell is about to enter a new city in Haryana—Faridabad with an outlet in a food court of the newly-opened The Mall of Faridabad.

The Mall of Faridabad’s food court had a big Taco Bell banner in front of a store written “coming soon” over it.

Taco Bell has six outlets in Haryana all of which are situated in Gurugram. Of the six outlets in Gurugram, the one located in M3M, IFC, Sector-66, is the company’s official 100th outlet in the country, according to the brand’s official, website. The Mall of Faridabad outlet will be its first outlet in Haryana in city other than Gurugram.

The first Taco Bell store in India was opened in 2010 at Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru. Burman Hospitality has been the sole franchise partner of Taco Bell in India since 2015 before which stores were operated by Burman Hospitality as well as the company. Currently, the company has more than 130 outlets in the country as of its website.

Taco Bell was founded in California, United States in 1962 by Glen Bell. As of today, the company is the biggest Mexican fast-food brand with more than 7000 outlets across the globe as of September 2023.

Google News

Google News

