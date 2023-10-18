Nars Cosmetics enters Indian market

Nars will open the doors to its first boutique in India at Select CityWalk Mall, New Delhi in November 2023

Bengaluru: Shiseido-owned Global makeup brand Nars Cosmetics has officially announced its entry into the Indian market on Wednesday. In November, the brand will open the doors to its first boutique in India at Select CityWalk Mall, New Delhi, the brand said in a release.

IndiaRetailing broke the news of the Japanese brand entering India in partnership with Shoppers Stop in January this year. Read more about it here.

“Nars is thrilled to launch in India, a thriving market that holds immense potential for our brands. With a growing demand for premium cosmetics and passionate beauty consumers who are influenced by global beauty trends and self-care, Nars is excited to bring innovative and high-quality products that will empower our fans and enhance their self-expression,” said Barbara Calcagni, president, Nars Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Tory Burch Fragrances.

Nars Cosmetics is now available at select Shoppers Stop and Sephora stores across the country and online at www.shoppersstop.com and www.sephora.nnnow.com.

“This is a proud and much-awaited moment for us at Shiseido Asia Pacific as we expand our presence in a dynamic and vibrant market like India with the launch of Nars Cosmetics,” said Nicole Tan, chief executive officer at Shiseido Asia Pacific.

“Through our strong distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop, we are looking forward to expanding our consumer reach with our omnichannel presence across the country. We have bold ambitions for Nars Cosmetics in India and are confident that we will bring more excitement and empowerment through beauty to the Indian beauty market, starting from this festive season,” Tan added.

Shiseido Asia Pacific is a Singapore-based beauty retail giant with a portfolio of brands including Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars, Drunk Elephant, Elixir, Anessa and d program.

“Through our partnership with Shiseido, we are excited to introduce the globally renowned brand, Nars Cosmetics, to our valued Indian customers. We will continue to deliver a world-class makeup experience to beauty enthusiasts in the country while allowing our customers to embrace this new era,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer, Beauty at Shoppers Stop.

Nars Cosmetics was founded by makeup artist and photographer François Nars with 12 lipsticks in 1994.