Chai Sutta Bar to open 5 kiosks at Dharamshala Stadium hosting ICC World Cup 2023

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company seeks to capitalise on the crowds flocking to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala which will host the ICC World Cup 2023 matches

New Delhi:  Renowned tea chain, Chai Sutta Bar has announced the opening of five new kiosks at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmshala that will be hosting ICC World Cup 2023 matches to benefit from the World Cup frenzy.

The kiosks will be operational during the upcoming five matches and will offer a range of beverages like chai, cold coffee and sandwiches, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

“Our journey has always been about love for chai. We’re honoured to extend our warm and inviting atmosphere to Dharamshala’s cricket-loving community,’’ said Anand Nayak, Co-Founder, Chai Sutta Bar.

The company, founded in 2016, Chai Sutta Bar differentiates itself by serving tea in traditional kulhad cups.

It has a daily output of around 4.5 lakh kulhad teas and a turnover of around Rs 150 crore. It is present in over 300 cities in India and provides sustainable employment opportunities to almost 500 potter families.

