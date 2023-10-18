Google News
Amazon onboards 12 SMBs under delivery service partner programme

Over the last two years, Amazon India has already onboarded nearly 100 DSPs and will open more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the future

Chandigarh: Amazon India on Wednesday said it has onboarded 12 more small and medium businesses (SMBs) under its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme across key states in North India, including Delhi-NCR.

This initiative is aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs by creating employment opportunities for various delivery associates.

With the DSP programme, Amazon India has partnered with nearly 300 SMBs to deliver packages to Amazon customers and provide them with growth avenues, a company statement said.

Over the last two years, Amazon India has already onboarded nearly 100 DSPs and will open more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the future, according to the statement.

Overall, the company’s network has close to 2,000 delivery stations, owned by Amazon India or their partners, in more than 750 cities.

“With the right guidance, these entrepreneurs not only build a successful logistics business and a strong foundation for their entrepreneurial journey but they also create an ecosystem of opportunities for people at large,” said Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India.

