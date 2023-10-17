Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Popeyes entering north India with a store in Faridabad

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
143
0
Must Read
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Popeyes hasn’t debut in North India yet, so it is being speculated that this store will be the first In Northern part of India

New Delhi: The American fast-food brand Popeyes is about to open an outlet in mint-fresh Mall of Faridabad, probably the first outlet in north India for the Miami-based eatery joint.

Mall of Faridabad opened its doors on Monday and is situated in NIT, Faridabad. The new Popeyes store will open in the food court of the mall.

When an IndiaRetailing visited the mall on Monday, Popeyes had “opening shorty” sign written on its store in the mall.

The brand, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, plans to open 250 Popeyes stores in the country in the next four to five years through its Indian franchise Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL). Read more about it here.

Popeyes started operating in India in January 2022, where they opened the first outlet in Bengaluru. As of September 2023 Popeyes had 19 outlets across India out of which 12 are situated in Bengaluru. Popeyes is a fried-chicken brand and competes directly with KFC that operates hundreds of stores in various India cities.

Jubilant has so far opened Popeyes stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Manurai and Maipal.

India is key to the long-term growth plans of the US-based fried chicken brand according to its CEO Joshua Kobza

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 by Al Copeland, Popeyes is a fast food brand known for its fried chicken. Today, there are 3700 plus Popeyes across the globe.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Metro Brands Ltd. opens its 800th store

Spread across 716 sq. ft., the store is an exclusive outlet of FitFlop, a British brand MBL brought to...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In