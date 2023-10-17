Popeyes entering north India with a store in Faridabad

Popeyes hasn’t debut in North India yet, so it is being speculated that this store will be the first In Northern part of India

New Delhi: The American fast-food brand Popeyes is about to open an outlet in mint-fresh Mall of Faridabad, probably the first outlet in north India for the Miami-based eatery joint.

Mall of Faridabad opened its doors on Monday and is situated in NIT, Faridabad. The new Popeyes store will open in the food court of the mall.

When an IndiaRetailing visited the mall on Monday, Popeyes had “opening shorty” sign written on its store in the mall.

The brand, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, plans to open 250 Popeyes stores in the country in the next four to five years through its Indian franchise Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL). Read more about it here.

Popeyes started operating in India in January 2022, where they opened the first outlet in Bengaluru. As of September 2023 Popeyes had 19 outlets across India out of which 12 are situated in Bengaluru. Popeyes is a fried-chicken brand and competes directly with KFC that operates hundreds of stores in various India cities.

Jubilant has so far opened Popeyes stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Manurai and Maipal.

India is key to the long-term growth plans of the US-based fried chicken brand according to its CEO Joshua Kobza

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 by Al Copeland, Popeyes is a fast food brand known for its fried chicken. Today, there are 3700 plus Popeyes across the globe.