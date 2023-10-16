Meesho witnesses 1.6 crore new app installs during its festive sale

With 120 crore customer visits, categories such as home and kitchen as well as fashion, beauty and personal care sectors achieved more than 72 orders per second

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Meesho has witnessed 1.6 crore new app installs during its flagship festive sale named Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale held between 6 October to 15 October, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The company said about 120 crore customers visited its site during those days and categories such as home and kitchen as well as fashion, beauty and personal care sectors achieved more than 72 orders per second.

Beauty and personal care witnessed over 80% growth, while men’s fashion grew by 90% and home decor grew by 75%. Meesho also recorded an upsurge in Kids’ wear purchases by 114%.

The company saw 80% of orders coming from the length and breadth of the country, including cities like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal.

Meesho’s recent offering for branded products ‘Meesho Mall’ witnessed 3 times growth in orders over business-as-usual (BAU) days. Nearly 70% of these orders came from first-time Mall users.

88% of new users shopped from the recently launched ‘Meesho Gold’ which includes a selection of products across categories such as ethnic wear, jewellery as well as home and kitchen.

Ahead of the sale, Meesho has onboarded about 2 lakh new sellers. Nearly 30,000 sellers achieved massive sales during the event. It also launched a loyalty program before the sale. Customers placed about 1.4 crore orders and were rewarded star coins worth Rs 50 crores under the loyalty program.

“With an impressive growth in orders, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale truly helped fulfill India’s festive shopping aspirations. Our innovative offerings such as Meesho Mall, Meesho Gold and Loyalty Program have helped empower small businesses and delight customers,” said Megha Agarwal, chief experience officer – growth at Meesho

Meesho’s another festive sale ‘Maha Diwali Sale’ will be live between 27 October to 31 October with nearly 14 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories.

Meesho was founded as a social commerce platform in December 2015 by the IIT Delhi graduates Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey. The Bengaluru-based reseller platform undertakes retail distribution, enabling small retail merchants to connect and sell their products effectively via social media channels.