Bath & Body Works opens first store in Rajasthan

Situated at Celebration Mall, Udaipur, the new store is the 37th brick-and-mortar outlet of Bath & Body Works in India

Bengaluru: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works has launched its first store in Rajasthan, wrote the retail giant Apparel Group India on social media. Situated at Celebration Mall, Udaipur, the new store is the 37th brick-and-mortar outlet of Bath & Body Works in India.

“We are happy to announce the opening of Bath & Body Works newest store at Celebration Mall, Udaipur. This is our 1st store in Rajasthan and the 37th store in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with Apparel Group India in 2018. The company also retails its products in India through beauty and fashion e-commerce marketplaces like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was established in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations, as indicated on the company’s website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Bath & Body Works, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.