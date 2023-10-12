Google News
AWS partners with EXL, EduBridge for imparting cloud education in India, Philippines

The 12-week cohort-based workforce development programme equips learners with foundational knowledge and skills for entry-level positions across cloud technology, IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support

New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with digital solutions company EXL and workforce development company EduBridge to impart cloud education to unemployed individuals in India and the Philippines, a statement said.

EduBridge in the statement said that the 12-week cohort-based workforce development programme equips learners with foundational knowledge and skills for entry-level positions across cloud technology, IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support.

EXL has rolled out the programme across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

“Together, we want to have a global impact and empower the less fortunate to shine in the technology industry. As an emerging workforce development platform, our focus is to build a future pipeline of technology talent in both nations,” EduBridge founder and CEO Girish Singhania said.

