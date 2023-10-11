Amazon strengthens last mile infrastructure, onboards new partners

Over the last two years, Amazon India has already onboarded close to 100 new Delivery Service Partners (DSPs)

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon India has onboarded 12 new entrepreneurs as part of its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program across Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi NCR, and Maharashtra, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. This initiative will strengthen Amazon India’s last mile network, ahead of the festive season.

The DSP programme enables entrepreneurs, even with little to no logistics experience, to develop and launch their own delivery business, and provide work opportunities to thousands of delivery associates. These new business owners are supported by Amazon’s operational experience, technology, and a suite of services and assets required to successfully deliver Amazon packages.

With the DSP program, Amazon India has partnered with about 300 small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to its customers. Over the last two years, Amazon India has onboarded close to 100 new DSPs.

Today, Amazon India network has close to 2000 delivery stations in more than 750 cities.

“It brings me great pride to witness hundreds of small business owners growing and benefiting from the Delivery Service Partner program. With the program’s growth, we have innovated to enhance the experience for our DSPs and their associates over the years,” said Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, director, Amazon Logistics India.

Since Amazon introduced its DSP (Delivery Service Partner) programme, it has committed over $1 billion to technology development on a global scale, resulting in the creation of new, exclusive tools for DSPs which has not only fostered the success of approximately 3,800 small logistics companies but has also led to the generation of tens of thousands of jobs for delivery associates worldwide.

“Our journey as Amazon Delivery Service Partners has been truly rewarding, I genuinely cherish every moment. Over the past three years, we’ve experienced significant growth, creating valuable job opportunities in Hyderabad” said Pradeep Kumar, co-founder of Hyderabad-based logistics company, F2RB.

Launched in 1995 by American entrepreneur, media proprietor and investor Jeff Bezos, Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing company. Headquartered in Seattle and Washington, Amazon entered India in June 2013 as a marketplace, six years after rival Flipkart (now Walmart-owned) was launched.