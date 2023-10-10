Tim Hortons marks 300 store milestone across GCC and India

The coffee retailer operates over 22 stores in India and more than 280 stores in GCC countries

Bengaluru: Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has expanded its presence to over 300 locations in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India, wrote Apparel Group that runs the brand, on social media.

“300 stores strong and still brewing success! Apparel Group’s beloved brand Tim Hortons celebrates reaching over 300 stores across GCC and India, serving up delicious moments one cup at a time. Here’s to many more years of warmth, community, and memorable taste!,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of various stores.

Tim Hortons entered India in August 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR) through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates over 22 stores across the country in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai.

Tim Hortons plans to open over 120 stores in India over a 36-month period, IndiaRetailing reported in January. The chain is currently planning to enter markets like Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad.

In 2011, Tim Hortons made its way to the Middle East, opening the first location in Dubai.

“With over 280 stores across the GCC, we’re just getting started. Join us on our journey to become your ultimate cafe of choice, as we brew our way toward 500 stores and beyond,” said Tim Hortons – Middle East, in a LinkedIn post two weeks ago.

Toronto-based multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, the company is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.