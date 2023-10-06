Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens 13th store in India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
R&B store, Hyderabad; Source: LinkedIn
Situated at Ashoka One Mall in Kukatpally, the new R&B store is its 13th retail outlet in the country

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group has launched its new store in Hyderabad, wrote the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India on social media. Situated at Ashoka One Mall in Kukatpally, the new store is the 13th retail outlet of R&B in India.

“We are delighted to announce the arrival of R&B’s newest store at Ashoka One, Hyderabad. This is the brand’s 4th store in Hyderabad and 13th store in India,” Apparel Group India wrote on LinkedIn while posting pictures of the new store.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. It currently operates over 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the company said in a previous press release.

In India, R&B is currently present in Kozhikode (Kerala), Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from R&B Fashion, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

