Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan launch skincare brand 9Skin

New Delhi: South Indian movie actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have launched skincare brand ‘9Skin’ along with serial entrepreneur Daisy Morgan.

Though the investment details are not disclosed for the venture but it aims to look skincare with a fresh perspective on self-care and beauty, said a joint statement.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have previously invested in the beverages chain Chai Waale.

9Skin will make its debut with its premium products in three markets – Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Nayanthara said: “I am passionate about products that ensure the well-being of the skin without harming it in any way and this was also the inception point for 9Skin. Our investment in this brand is testament to the fact that we want everyone to be able to experience the magic of a healthy skincare routine with products that match their needs.”

Vignesh Shivan, co-founder, 9Skin, said: “We have put our hearts into creating a brand that stands for authenticity, quality, and inclusivity, because we believe that everyone deserves access to skincare that empowers and uplifts.”

As per projections by Research and Markets, India’s skincare products market is estimated to reach $10.31 billion by 2028, at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.25 per cent.