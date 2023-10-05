Myntra brings international brand Anne Klein to India with Apparel Group

Anne Klein will offer over 100 handbag bag options on the platform starting at a price point of Rs 4,500

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has expanded its international brands portfolio with the launch of Anne Klein, an American fashion and accessory brand in association with Apparel Group India, a UAE-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, the online marketplace said in a press release on Thursday.

The brand has launched just in time for Myntra’s festive sale Big Fashion Festival (BFF) which is slated to go live on 7 October.

“We are excited to strengthen our international portfolio of accessories and handbags with the addition of Anne Klein. As a part of BFF Specials, this exquisite range of handbags is poised to elevate the ensembles of customers this festive season,” said Jayanti Ganguly, vice president – business at Myntra.

Anne Klein will offer over 100 handbag bag options ranging across products such as totes, slings and satchels starting at a price of Rs 4,500. The brand will add another 150 product variants on Myntra by the end of the month.

“This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to delivering the best of international fashion to India. We believe that Anne Klein will resonate strongly with our discerning Indian consumers. This move not only enhances brand diversity but also opens new avenues for Indian shoppers to access their favourite American brands right here in India,” said Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd.

Anne Klein’s visibility on Myntra will be augmented with an Online Brand Store (OBS). Additionally, the brand will also be a part of the BFF Specials, a curated collection of festive offerings.

Bengaluru-based Myntra currently offers over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and has services across 19,000 pin codes in India.

Anne Klein was founded in 1968 as a women’s sportswear brand and launched its first designer store in 1970 inside the department store Saks Fifth Avenue as a free-standing Anne Klein Corner. In 1976, the brand expanded its product category to become a complete lifestyle brand.