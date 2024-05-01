Register Now
Adani Wilmar Q4 profit jumps 67% to Rs. 156.75 cr

New Delhi: Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a 67% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 93.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income fell to Rs 13,342.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter from Rs 14,185.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In 2023-24, Adani Wilmar’s net profit declined to Rs 147.99 crore against Rs 582.12 crore in the preceding year.

The total income also fell to Rs 51,555.24 crore last fiscal from Rs 59,148.32 crore in 2022-23.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and some other food products under Fortune brands.

