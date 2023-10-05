Fashion designer Sawan Gandhi opens store in Hyderabad

Located at Banjara Hills, the Sawan Gandhi store offers ethnic wear for men and women

Bengaluru: Fashion label Sawan Gandhi has launched its latest store in Hyderabad, the brand said in a press release on Thursday. Located at Banjara Hills, the newly launched outlet is the brand’s third store in the country.

“Hyderabad is the heart, the epicentre of art, design, and culture. It was imperative for me to initiate the establishment of a store in a city that has a rich history and coincides with my brand’s perspective,” said Sawan Gandhi, founder of the brand.

This store provides a range of ethnic wear clothing options for both men and women, including items like shirts, sherwanis, kurtas, jackets, bandhgalas, sarees, and lehengas, as well as collections for brides and grooms along with accessories such as footwear.

The interior of the store depicts a minimalistic style with ivory being the dominant colour.

The couturier launched the first showroom of his label in 2013 in Hauz Khas Village, South Delhi followed by its first flagship store in Mehrauli which was opened in 2017. The brand also retails through its website www.sawangandhi.com.