Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceSpotlight

E-commerce to grow to USD 300 bn by 2030, shipments by 3rd-party logistics firms to 17 bn: Redseer

PTI
By PTI
49
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Meesho emerged as the largest e-commerce 3PL shipment contributor in India

New Delhi: The Indian e-commerce is expected to grow 5 times to USD 300 billion by 2030 and the number of shipments by third-party logistics providers may reach 17 billion in the next 7 years, a Redseer report said on Wednesday.

According to the report, as the third party logistics (3PL) scales up, the cost per shipment is projected to decrease by 23 per cent, dropping from Rs 60 in 2023 to Rs 47 by 2030.

“eTailing in India is expected to grow 5 times from USD 59 billion to USD 300 billion between 2022 and 2030. The number of eTailing shipments in India delivered by 3PL is expected to be 13-17 billion by 2030, which is 6-8 times of 2022 levels,” Redseer said.

According to the report, Meesho emerged as the largest e-commerce 3PL shipment contributor in India, with Flipkart, Ajio, and Amazon as the others three among the top 4 players, basis the average share of the e-commerce 3PL shipments in January-August 2023.

“3PL has emerged as an indispensable enabler for mass-focused horizontals, large verticals and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands. Collaborating with 3PL for logistics requirements expedites market entry, drives growth, and addresses the challenges of lumpy demand, thereby optimizing logistics investments per shipped unit,” Mohit Rana, partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, said.

Latest News
BeveragesPTI -

Coffee Day Enterprises’ total default at Rs 433.91 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

This is lower than the June quarter when CDEL had reported a total default of Rs 440.25 crore New Delhi:...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In