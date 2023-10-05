E-commerce to grow to USD 300 bn by 2030, shipments by 3rd-party logistics firms to 17 bn: Redseer

Meesho emerged as the largest e-commerce 3PL shipment contributor in India

New Delhi: The Indian e-commerce is expected to grow 5 times to USD 300 billion by 2030 and the number of shipments by third-party logistics providers may reach 17 billion in the next 7 years, a Redseer report said on Wednesday.

According to the report, as the third party logistics (3PL) scales up, the cost per shipment is projected to decrease by 23 per cent, dropping from Rs 60 in 2023 to Rs 47 by 2030.

“eTailing in India is expected to grow 5 times from USD 59 billion to USD 300 billion between 2022 and 2030. The number of eTailing shipments in India delivered by 3PL is expected to be 13-17 billion by 2030, which is 6-8 times of 2022 levels,” Redseer said.

According to the report, Meesho emerged as the largest e-commerce 3PL shipment contributor in India, with Flipkart, Ajio, and Amazon as the others three among the top 4 players, basis the average share of the e-commerce 3PL shipments in January-August 2023.

“3PL has emerged as an indispensable enabler for mass-focused horizontals, large verticals and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands. Collaborating with 3PL for logistics requirements expedites market entry, drives growth, and addresses the challenges of lumpy demand, thereby optimizing logistics investments per shipped unit,” Mohit Rana, partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, said.