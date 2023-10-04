Developed by CCPL Developers Pvt. Ltd., East Delhi Mall (EDM) is a popular retail project located at Kaushambi in Delhi catering to the needs of well-to-do residential communities, including upper and middle-class neighbourhoods in the Ghaziabad vicinity. During the pandemic, the mall underwent a comprehensive renovation and subsequently reopened its doors in October 2021

New Delhi: Spanning an impressive 2,00,000 sq. ft., East Delhi Mall (EDM) is home to a diverse array of renowned brands, including Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Mia by Tanishq, Reliance Trends, Meena Bazaar, Max, Miniso, Jockey, Mama Earth, Archies, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Flaunt by Femina, Mr. DIY, American Tourister, Kiasa, Pluss, and many more.

With an expansive Gross Leasing Area (GLA) measuring 300,000 square feet, the mall hosts an impressive collection of over 50 brands, with Masti Zone serving as the primary Family Entertainment Center (FEC) attraction within the mall. Additionally, it houses a PVR cinema featuring three screens and accommodating over 750 viewers. Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons have assumed the roles of the new anchor stores in the mall post-renovation.

EDM underwent extensive renovation to emerge as more relevant in its new avatar. It has come out with a distinctive design, offering more space and a smoke-free environment, facilitated by a network of elevators and escalators, backed up by an electronically manned computer-operated security system, making it more equipped on technology and digital fronts.

In an exclusive interaction with Shopping Centre News, Gaurav Gulati, Managing Director, EDM, talks about the mall’s journey, post-renovation impact, strategies and store launches in the pipeline.

What were the main objectives behind the renovation of East Delhi Mall?

The primary aim was to enhance the visual appeal and introduce contemporary shopping experiences for the visitors. Throughout the pandemic, we witnessed significant shifts in consumer shopping habits, prompting us to adapt to these changes within the mall. We introduced new brands in the mall, to attract higher-end retailers, like Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Tanishq, and Miniso.

What are some of the new features?

Substantial investments have been made to enhance the mall’s HVAC system and power infrastructure. Additionally, we have dedicated efforts to enhance the mall’s aesthetics and introduce contemporary amenities. This includes upgrades to the lighting system and the installation of a network of elevators and escalators, complemented by an electronically supervised computer-operated security system.

Furthermore, in line with sustainability considerations, we have implemented special changes. We will continue to invest in and further improve the base building engineering infrastructure, with a focus on settings and furnishings to improve overall customer experience.

How has the layout of the mall changed?

We have increased the Fall Area Ratio (FAR) available due to the transit-oriented development (TOD) policy of the government. We are keenly evaluating the possibilities of adding new sections soon.

Tell us about the sustainable initiatives you mentioned earlier.

During renovation, we invested in improving our (reverse osmosis) RO system to reduce our dependence on municipal water supply for chillers. The refuse from the RO treatment is being used for horticultural purposes.

Additionally, we continue to invest in our Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Efficient Treatment Plants (ETP) to recycle water for our horticulture and irrigation needs. We are actively engaging with energy and HVAC consultants to fully automate our lighting, air conditioning systems, and elevators to create efficiency in our overall energy consumption, thereby reducing our carbon footprint.

We also reused material for renovation purposes, e.g., tiles were removed from one of the stores in the mall on demand of the incoming tenant and were used in the food court area primarily to reduce our carbon footprint.

Has the dining experience been enhanced?

From renowned names such as McDonald’s, Chaayos, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee and DRNK Lab to local street food favourites like Haldirams, Vaango, Rolls Mania, and Mad over Chicken, our establishment is a gastronomic journey that spans the globe. Visitors can savour flavours from various corners of the world and indulge in the pleasures of dining at Barbeque Nation. Presently, we are actively reviewing a substantial number of proposals for our F&B outlets to guarantee an exceptional family-friendly dining experience for our valued guests.

What are the family entertainment additions?

Regarding the Family Entertainment Center (FEC), we have introduced a children’s play area on the second floor, managed by Masti Zone. This play area also features a bowling alley and a Trampoline Park, both of which are becoming increasingly popular among our visitors. Furthermore, we are actively working on expanding the plaza area at the Ghaziabad entrance of the mall by introducing new rides. Additionally, we are enhancing the experience by incorporating some exciting Food and Beverage (F&B) options within the containers placed alongside these rides.

What changes have been made to the parking facilities?

Recently, we introduced a fast tag-operated entry and exit system to avoid hassles and improve guest experience at the parking entry and exits. We are also in the process of integrating the mall app with the parking system to add more convenience for visitors. Going forward, we will introduce pink parking for single women drivers and have reserved slots near the mall entrance for senior citizens.

What types of retail spaces are available for lease in the renovated mall? Are there varying sizes and locations?

The occupancy level of EDM is 80% currently, and we have available space from 200 sq. ft to 25,000 sq. ft. in the mall.

Have tenant amenities and support services been improved as part of the renovation?

Yes, with improved infrastructure and consumer-friendly services and experience added, the tenant amenities and support services have improved.

How have the mall’s marketing and promotional strategies changed?

With the new marketing team on board, we are now regularly curating events to attract audiences from all walks of life. Our events are now focused on what’s trending, with a spin to make it more family-oriented, making their mall experience a holistic mix of shopping, entertainment and food.

Recently, we curated a ‘Kite Flying Festival’, where we brought in Somen Ghosh, a professional kite flyer and YouTube influencer. The event witnessed a footfall of over 35,000 in the mall. When it comes to tapping trends, we hosted a ‘Sip and Paint’ event for 20 lifestyle influencers from East Delhi, which helped us reach out to our audiences encouraging them and helping change the mindset towards EDM and creating a new niche for our mall.

The mall sees the importance of engaging with its audience and also hosted a mega concert with Nizami Bandhu, Live in Action which was a ticketed event and was fully sold out, footfall recorded on the day with the buzz created was achieved to be 25,000.

We are aggressively pursuing marketing tactics from digital engagement to WhatsApp marketing, out of home (OOH) to even associating with leading resident welfare associations across the mall’s vicinity tapping our focus catchment and investing in performance marketing reaching wider yet strategically target audiences.

Any anchor stores or major brands that have been added as part of the renovation?

Yes, we have upgraded the complete tenant mix to reject management’s vision of repositioning EDM as an upmarket shopping Centre offering Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Mia by Tanishq, Reliance Trends, Meena Bazaar, Max, Miniso, Jockey, Mama Earth, Archies, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Flaunt by Femina, Mr. DIY, American Tourister, Kiasa, Pluss, and many more to the brand mix to all age groups.

Have the leasing terms, agreements, or policies changed?

Certainly, EDM is extending favourable commercial terms to support brands, especially during the initial year. This approach enables brands to reestablish a robust presence among shoppers in the post-COVID era.