Curtain Raiser: What’s Hot at Shopping Centres Next 2023

To be held on 3-4 October in Bengaluru, the eagerly-awaited event by IMAGES Group promises to bring together the brightest minds in the nation’s retail and shopping centre ecosystem, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to discover and experience innovation in offline lifestyle experiences for a digital age

New Delhi: India’s IT hub Bengaluru is poised to host India’s most exciting retail real estate intelligence event—Shopping Centres Next 2023, on the 3 – 4 October 2023 at the Conrad Hotel. The event will revolve around the theme Shopping Centres Anchored by Experience: Reinventing Retail Spaces as Lifestyle Destinations.

This eagerly awaited event from the IMAGES Group promises to bring together the brightest minds in the nation’s retail and shopping centre ecosystem, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to discover and experience innovation in offline lifestyle experiences for a digital age.

“At Shopping Centres Next 2023, we are poised to explore how innovation and collaboration can reshape the shopping experience—from design and management to marketing. We believe in catalysing the creation of lifestyle destinations that transcend mere shopping; we are curating insights from over 150 of India’s leading minds in the retail-to-retail-real-estate value chain,” Vineet Chadha, COO – Retail, IMAGES Group said.

What Awaits You

Shopping Centres Next 2023 will foster discussions on navigating the ever-evolving terrain of retail real estate development in the country covering every aspect from location strategy to leasing, management, and marketing. Eminent industry leaders will impart their insights, share experiences, and offer glimpses into the future.

The event kicks off with a mega Mall Masterclass—Mastering the Future—for retail professionals where experts in their craft will share their experience and wisdom with those who love the built environment.

Program Moderator Jonathan Yach, Chief Asset Officer, Beyond Squarefeet will oversee the four-hour CPD-compliant SCN and IRF Trusted Mark masterclass that is divided into four sessions: Employee Incentivisation and Motivation conducted by Gopal Machani, Jt. MD, M G Brothers (MG Felicity Mall, Nellore); Extracting Value from Shopping Centres conducted by Rajendra Kalkar, President (Malls) & Whole Time Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.; Ensuring Mall Success with Procedures and Processes conducted by Jayen Naik, COO, Nexus Malls; and Property and Asset Management conducted by Yach himself.

Day 2 will witness sessions on relevant topics such as What Retailers Want anchored by Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (ABFRL) and Bimal Sharma Head Retail, CBRE India that will see participation from over 25 of the country’s leading retail brands. In this session, retailers will share crisp insights, experiences and suggestions for future malls in India that can play a pivotal role in shaping the retail landscape and creating successful shopping destinations. Malls respond with their strategies to convince retailers of their understanding of the future consumers and their needs.

This will be followed by a discussion among the country’s leading mall developers where they discuss The Next Big Opportunity.

A highlight of the event will be the fireside chat between Bijou Kurien, Chairman, Retailers Association of India and Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group.

The Multiplex Conclave promises to be an insightful deliberation between Shopping Centres and Multiplex Operators where they discuss the future of cinemas and their relevance to malls, trading density, performance and margins vis-a-vis retail and other entertainment avenues.

Other sessions include:

Charting The Path Forward: The Future Of High Street Malls In A Changing Retail Landscape

Small Miracles: The Promising Merger Of Shopping Centres And Small-Town India

Right Design – Secret To The Success Of A Mall

And many more…

Speaker line-up

The pioneering platform for the Shopping Centre industry will see participation from the entire ecosystem with the who’s who sharing their insights as speakers. Some of the key speakers include:

Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, COO – Amanora Mall Pune

Maneesh Gaur, Chief Business Development Officer – PVR

Jayen Naik, COO – Nexus Malls

Bipin Gurnani, President & CEO – Prozone Intu Properties

Nirupa Shankar, Jt. MD – Brigade Group

Gopal Machani, JMD – MG Felicity Mall, Nellore

Tushar Dhingra, Co-founder & CEO – Dhishoom Cinemas

Devang Sampat, CEO – Cinepolis

Kamal Khushlani, Founding Director – Mufti

Deepak Kumar, Chairman and MD – Elpro International Ltd.

Rajendra Kalkar, President (Malls) & Whole Time Director – The Phoenix Mills Ltd

V Muhammad Ali, CEO – Retail – Prestige Group (Forum Malls)

Shibu Philips, Director – Shopping Malls Lulu Group, India

Ashwin Balasubramaniam, Consultant – Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore

Mukesh Kumar, MD & CEO – Quest Properties & SCAI Chairman

Ravinder Choudhary, VP – Unity One & Vegas Malls

Rehan Samuel Huck, VP & Head – Leasing – DLF Retail

Ashish Bhandari, Head Malls – R City Group

Jatin Goel, ED – Omaxe

Sunil Munshi, VP – Retail – Brigade Group – Orion Malls

Prakesh Patel, MD – Bhoomi World

Uddhav Poddar, MD – Bhumika Group

Gaurav Paliwal, Head Leading & Ops – City Centre Mall, Guwahati

Ashish Gupta, VP – BD – Pacific Malls

Charan Reddy Boya, ED – BNR Infra Projects

Munish Khanna, CRO – Express Avenue

Manoj Singh, Vice President Ops – Forum Malls; Kozhikode

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director DLF Retail – DLF Mall

Jonathan Yach, Chief Asset Officer – TexValley (Beyond Square Feet)

Prasad Rane, CMO – Pioneer Property Zone Services (ICS Realty Group)

Felicitations

Recognition of excellence is an integral part of the event. The evening of 3rd October will also host the IMAGES South India Retail Awards (SIRA) 2023, powered by Forum Malls, with recognitions being bestowed on outstanding brands, retailers and iconic leaders from the region’s vibrant retail landscape.

The Annual IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2023 powered by PVR INOX will mark the grand finale of the two-day gathering, with multiple awards for outstanding shopping centres from across the country.

Event Partners

Shopping Centres Next 2023 is powered by CRC, Forum Mall, and PVR INOX, with support from Inorbit, Medallion 68, Urban Square, Infinity, Lulu Mall, DLF Malls, Vegas, Ambience Mall, Unity One, Pacific, VR, Garuda, Trehan Iris, Orion, Brookefield Properties, Amanora Mall, Felix Plaza, The Phoenix Mills Limited, Bhumi World Factory Outlet, Forum, Nexus Select Trust, Skidata, CBRE, and Envision Xperience.

R City is the Mall Partner, while Being Human joins as the Conscious Fashion Partner, and Parko takes on the role of Parking Solution Partner.