With an investment of 700 crore and spread over a total expanse of 6.5 lakh sq. ft., the brand-new Forum Kochi from Prestige Group is the quintessential shopping paradise for shopaholics.

The Prestige Group made headlines by unveiling Forum Kochi—its first development in Kerala at Maradu on 19 August 2023. Developed in partnership with Thomsun Retailers, the mall aims to become one of Kochi’s most iconic locations, offering well-packaged solutions for shopping, food, entertainment, and fun.

With a total built-up area of 1 million sq. ft., the brand-new Forum Kochi offers a plethora of brands in fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, health and beauty, home solutions, and a host of other categories. It also offers services like top-notch salons, spas, and wellness centres. Strategically located in Maradu, the mall boasts easy accessibility, making it a well-connected destination that seamlessly connects residents and visitors to the city’s vibrant offerings.

Retail Mix

Home to the newest, most modern format of Lulu Hypermarket from Dubai, the mall has evolved into a bespoke shopping destination for its unparalleled mix of premier anchor brands such as Marks & Spencer, H&M, an ultra-luxury 9-screen multiplex from PVR Cinemas, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, along with international fashion brands like Under Armor, Superdry, Lacoste, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Calvin Klein, Armani Exchange, Tommy Hilfiger and Aldo among others. It has a notable collection of watch brands including Tissot, Rado and Longines, along with an assortment of premium brands at Zimson. Forum Kochi also introduces the first Funcity in Kerala, a dynamic addition from one of the largest chains of Family Entertainment Centres from Dubai, offering an all-encompassing entertainment for the entire family. Nestled within the mall is a spacious 1000-seater foodcourt, accompanied by a curated collection of upscale fine-dining venues, including celebrity Chef Pillai’s newest masterpiece—Meen. In addition, it has 25 dining destinations.

Zoning

The mall has been strategically zoned to ensure ease of shopping and access to the best brands within represented categories. The zoning broadly is executed as below:

Lower Ground Floor: Grocery, CDIT, salon/spas

Upper Ground Floor: International fashion, beauty, cosmetics, accessories, watches

First Floor: Men’s apparel, footwear, eyewear, luggage and athleisure

Second Floor: Women’s apparel, accessories, jewellery, casual dining, food court, FEC

Third Floor: Multiplex and fine dining