Yogeshwar Sharma quits Nexus Select

New Delhi: Yogeshwar Sharma has quit Nexus Select, the first departure of a top official after the Nexus Group and Select Citywalk mall announced their merger earlier this year to form a REIT, two people familiar with the development said.

“Yogeshwar has put in his papers,” said a person familiar with the matter. Another person said Sharma is quitting Nexus Select “due to personal reasons.” He has “decided to take a short break,” the person added.

Sharma’s role post creation of Nexus Select was designated as regional director for north Nexus Select overseeing a host of north India malls including Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

The second person said it is unclear when is it going to be Sharma’s last working day at Nexus Select as his exit procedures are “still in discussions.”

This is the second time Sharma has quit Select Citywalk. In 2020 he had resigned from the company only to rejoin after some months.

Sharma had rose through the ranks in his almost two-decade career at Select Citywalk to become the chief executive officer and executive director of the Delhi mall. Post Nexus and Select merger, Sharma was reporting to Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls.