Asus launches its third Select Store in Mumbai

The store is located in Mangaldas House at Lamington Road, Grant Road

Mumbai: Consumer electronics major Asus has opened its third Select store in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. The store is located in Mangaldas House at Lamington Road, Grant Road.

The new outlet will offer a wide range of products including refurbished Asus consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series laptops and desktops, amongst other products of the brand. The company extends a one-year comprehensive warranty on all refurbished products.

Arnold Su, business head, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, Asus India shared, “While companies are navigating towards sales driven solely through online channels, we understand that the retail stores are equally important for a customer acquisition and sales strategy. By giving them an avenue to experience the products, we have noticed the rate of conversion of potential sales at a high. The idea behind the launch of ASUS Select Store was envisioned to support the Indian refurbished electronics market, institutionalise the segment by bringing in multi-check points, bring in quality products that are as good as brand new products at 20-30% lesser cost and 1-year company warranty.”

The company recently also opened doors to its second Select Store in Kolkata earlier this week. Click here to know more about it.

Asus is a tech company established in 1989 in Taipei City, Taiwan is known for its products like motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers. The first Asus select store was opened in Nehru Place, Delhi. Know more about it here.