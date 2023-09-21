ASUS India launches its second Select Store in Kolkata

The products displayed have undergone a series of multi-checkpoint inspections and have been thoroughly tested, restored, and certified by Asus

New Delhi: Consumer electronics major Asus has announced the opening of its second Select store in Kolkata, after getting good response from its first store in Delhi. The new store is situated at C R Avenue, E-mall, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Select Store is a concept by Asus that offers a range of products including refurbished consumer laptops, gaming personal computers (PCs), creator series laptops, desktops, among other restored Asus products that are available at 20-30% lesser cost.

The products displayed have undergone a series of multi-checkpoint inspections and have been thoroughly tested, restored, and certified by Asus, the company said. The company also offers a 1-year company warranty for the products.

Commenting on the launch of Asus Select Store in Kolkata, Peter Chang, General Manager – Asia Pacific – System Business at Asus said, “We have been actively working towards introducing state-of-the-art technology to bring in more sustainable practices that are aiding in significantly reducing the carbon footprint, actively integrating eco-friendly packaging in addition to collaborating with recycling companies to ensure proper disposal of e-waste. In 2023, we are aiming to open more Select Stores and are elated to announce the launch of a second Select Store in Kolkata.”

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India shared, “While companies are navigating towards sales driven solely through online channels, we at Asus understand that the retail stores are equally important for a customer acquisition and sales strategy.”

Asus is a tech company established in 1989 in Taipei City, Taiwan is known for its products like motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers. The first Asus select store was opened in Nehru Place, Delhi. Know more about it here.