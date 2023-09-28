51% consumers prefer Amazon.in for buying large appliances (51%) this festive season: Study

According to a Nielsen study, 68% consumers have identified Amazon.in as their go-to and convenient online shopping destination with almost half identifying the e-commerce marketplace for festive shopping

Bengaluru: Amazon.in is the most preferred online brand for consumers to shop this festive season across large appliances for 51% of consumers, according to an Amazon India study conducted across 35 cities in the country by Nielsen Media. It is also the preferred platform to buy mobiles/smartphones (44%) and consumer electronics (43%).

One in two consumers is likely to up shopping spending from last year, the study found.

Furthermore, 81% of consumers are keen to shop during this festive season. Over 78% of consumers trust online shopping, while 68% of consumers have identified Amazon.in as their go-to and convenient online shopping destination with almost half identifying Amazon.in as the most trusted and loved online brand for festive shopping.

In addition, 3 in 4 consumers wait for online festive shopping events to purchase large appliances as these events give them access to new brands and product launches.

Nearly 64% are interested in purchasing across categories this festive season, with Gen Z (69%) consumers taking the lead in their preference for apparel, footwear and fashion accessories. About 77% of consumers say online shopping offers convenient features such as virtual try-on, sizing charts, and ‘shop the look’ prompts.

While 2 in 3 consumers are keen on buying 5G-enabled smartphones, 60% look forward to buying affordable smartphones in the price range of Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000.

As many as 76% of Indian consumers purchase luxury and authentic beauty brands during online festive shopping events.

When it comes to paying for their festive shopping, 42% of consumers choose UPI for online festive shopping. For 57% consumers, UPI is the preferred digital payment method for earning rewards and cashback, especially during the festive season.

“The festive period is the favourite time for consumers and sellers across India. We are inspired to learn that consumers this year are most excited and willing to spend and shop more online. We are humbled to know that consumers across India find Amazon.in to be the most trusted, preferred, and loved online shopping destination,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India consumer business, Amazon India

As many as 75% of consumers feel e-commerce marketplace Amazon India has the widest range and selection of products and brands. And an equal percentage of people believe that online shopping events offer the finest quality grocery and everyday essential products during the festive season and 41% consumers embrace Amazon.in for all their grocery needs.

Amazon has released the study ahead of its shopping extravaganza, The Amazon Great India Festival 2023, scheduled to commence on 8 October.

“As a marketplace, we are excited for our sellers and customers, and confident that the Amazon Great India Festival 2023 will offer a seamless shopping experience, incredible value, widest selection of domestic and international brands and products, and unmatched convenience for consumers across India,” added Tiwary.

Launched in 1995 by American entrepreneur, media proprietor and investor Jeff Bezos, Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing company. Headquartered in Seattle and Washington, Amazon entered India in June 2013 as a marketplace, six years after rival Flipkart (now Walmart-owned) was launched.