Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsRetail

Zepto most preferred startup for professionals in India: LinkedIn ranking

PTI
By PTI
32
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Startups that followed the e-grocery app in the ranking include EV cab aggregator BluSmart, fintech company Ditto Insurance, audio OTT platform Pocket FM and Skyroot Aerospace, respectively

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Zepto, which has turned unicorn recently, has emerged as the top startup in India in terms of professionals’ preferred workplace, according to a list by a top recruiting platform.

Startups that followed the e-grocery app in the ranking include EV cab aggregator BluSmart, fintech company Ditto Insurance, audio OTT platform Pocket FM and Skyroot Aerospace, respectively.

LinkedIn on Wednesday released its ‘Top 25 Indian Startups List’, an annual ranking of emerging companies where professionals want to work, based on the hiring platform’s data of almost 1 crore members.

Zepto climbed three spots from number 4 last year as the top startup in terms of employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the startups pulling talent from LinkedIn’s Top Companies list.

“It’s truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year’s list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s startup space.

“These startups are looking to hire talent right now. So it’s a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem,” LinkedIn India Head of Editorial Nirajita Banerjee said.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Kids’ furniture brand Smartsters launches store-in-store at Crossword Bookstore

The new outlet is located inside the flagship store of Crossword at Kemps Corner Mumbai: Kids’ furniture brand Smartsters has...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In