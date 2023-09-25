Google News
Food & Beverage

Samosa Singh opens outlet in Thane

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Samosa Singh co- founders Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh at Thane outlet
The latest outlet is located at Sita Vihar CHS Ltd road in Naupada, Thane (West)

Mumbai: Quick service restaurant chain Samosa Singh has opened its latest outlet in Thane, Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Monday. It is located at Sita Vihar CHS Ltd road in Naupada, Thane (West).

“Mumbai has always been a special market for Samosa Singh and we got a lot of love from this beautiful city so, opening our flagship store @Thane is special,”  Shikhar Veer Singh, founder, Samosa Singh said.

Nidhi Singh, co-founder Samosa Singh said, “Nothing beats the satisfying crunch, warmth, and flavour of India’s favourite snack–Samosas, and with our expansion in Mumbai–we are further strengthening the bond our country shares with food.”

The Bengaluru-based snack brand was launched in 2016 by Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh. Samosa Singh claims to be the first Indian snacking company with a scientific core team and over 100,000 hours of research behind it. In the last 3 months, the brand has launched approximately 6 physical outlets and expanded its presence with over 50 outlets across South and West India. The brand aims to expand across India within the next 20 months.

